US fails to redress Iraqi torture victims at its prisons: HRW

SHAFAQNA- The United States has failed to compensate Iraqi victims of its military’s torture at its prisons, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

An HRW report published on Monday said the New York-based group found no evidence that the US government has paid any compensation or other redress to victims, nor has it issued any individual apologies or other amends.

Between 2003, when the US invaded and occupied Iraq, and 2009, when it closed its largest detention centre in the country, about 100,000 Iraqis were believed to have been held by the US and its coalition allies.

Human rights organisations have documented torture and other forms of ill-treatment by US forces in Iraq in that period, something which forced then-President George W Bush to apologise, although he sought to minimise the systemic nature of the torture by calling it “disgraceful conduct by a few American troops”.

HRW said some victims tried to apply for compensation through the Foreign Claims Act, but a combat exclusion clause in the act hampers requests, alongside another clause that says claims must be filed within two years of the alleged harm.

The report added that Iraqi claims for justice in US courts have also been dismissed through a 1946 law that gives US forces immunity for “any claims arising out of the combatant activities of the military or naval forces, or the Coast Guard, during time of war”.

The only lawsuits that have advanced through courts have targeted military contractors, according to HRW, but those have faced considerable obstacles as well, at times dragging through the justice system since the late 2000s.

“Twenty years on, Iraqis who were tortured by US personnel still have no clear path for filing a claim or receiving any kind of redress or recognition from the US government,” said Sarah Yager, Washington director at HRW.

Source:Al Jazeera