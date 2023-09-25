UK: World Halal food festival held at the London Stadium

SHAFAQNA- World Halal food festival was held at the London Stadium in Stratford on Saturday.

The event is being held 10 years on from the first halal-centric food festival that was launched in the capital. In the years since, the availability and acceptance of halal food has increased hugely.

Finding halal meat in a supermarket is almost a given and the types of cuisines that are available to halal consumers continues to broaden. There are also signs that non-Muslims are seeking out halal food, especially meat, while some of the fastest growing food chains in the UK are Muslim-owned.

Saba Ali moved to London from Scotland eight years ago. “We were so surprised when we moved down here and there was a halal butcher desk in our local Tesco,” Ali said. “You wouldn’t get that in Scotland.”

The festival, which served food ranging from German sausage to Korean fried chicken, reflects the rising salience of halal food, says Saba Ali. “Only in the past couple of years are these events happening,” she said. “The world is much more connected and globalised. Everyone is aware of other cultures and religions, it’s become a lot more accessible.”

Myanara Wander, 23, is non-Muslim but said she “would prefer to eat somewhere that serves halal” if she was given a choice. “I’ve noticed the meat is a lot cleaner which is a testament to the way it is handled” .

Source:The Guardian