Yemen’s special program on birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- The committee for holding and organizing activities and demonstrations in Yemen called on the people of this country to participate in the million march on Wednesday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to ISNA: Today (Monday), in a statement, the Committee for Organizing People’s Activities in Yemen announced the march of millions in Sana’a and other regions of Yemen on Wednesday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and asked the people of this country to participate in this march.

According to the report of Ansarullah website, in its statement, this committee emphasized the importance of the people’s presence in this march and added: the large presence of the Yemeni nation on Wednesday conveys the message of fighting against the West and shows that the Yemeni nation adheres to holy Prophet (PBUH).

It should be mentioned that in recent days, the people of Yemen are preparing to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as grandly as possible and have decorated the streets and squares of different cities of this country.

You can see pictures from Yemen on the eve of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH):

Source: Shafaqna Persian