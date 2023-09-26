English
Saudi Arabia to host World Tourism Day for first time in Riyadh

World Tourism Day in Riyadh

SHAFAQNA-500 leaders, sector experts and officials from 120 countries are expected to attend the World Tourism Day in Riyadh on September 27-28, the organising committee for the events said.

Saudi Arabia will be hosting the meet for the first time. The speakers at the meet will outline the growth and prosperity of the global tourism sector.

World Tourism Day 2023 will be held under the slogan “Green Tourism and Investment” with the aim of strengthening global cooperation to study opportunities to enhance the sector’s resilience and drive growth towards an investment-led future that focuses on sustainability.

