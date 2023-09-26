Saudi Arabia to build first nuclear power plant

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom, in close cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to build first nuclear power plant.

This includes the Kingdom’s National Atomic Energy Project, which encompasses the establishment of the first nuclear power plant in the country, the minister said while addressing the 67th General Assembly meeting of IAEA in Vienna, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia is looking forward to activating a regional cooperation center, in partnership with IAEA, to develop human capabilities in the areas of preparedness and response to radiological and nuclear emergencies and other regulatory aspects at the national, regional and international levels.

Source: zawya

