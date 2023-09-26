English
Iran nuclear chief & head of IAEA hold meeting

SHAFAQNA-Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has met with the UN nuclear watchdog’s director general Rafael Grossi in Vienna, with the later describing the meeting as “important”.

Eslami is in the Austrian capital to attend the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference. His meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the IAEA, took place on the sidelines of the conference on Monday.

“Important to engage with Mohammad Eslami, VP and Head of @aeoi_ir during #IAEAGC. I reiterated @IAEAorg willingness to engage and make concrete progress in the spirit of the March 4 statement to provide credible assurances that [Iran’s] nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful,” Grossi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

