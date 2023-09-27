Iraq: Discovery of 350 ancient pieces in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate announced that it has received 350 ancient pieces related to different ancient periods from the citizens of this province.

According to Arth News, Ahmed Ali, the Director of Najaf Antiquities and Heritage Inspection, announced that these ancient pieces include clay jars, coins, statues, metal hammers, stone figures and copper bracelets, beads and also parts of stone and glass tablets in different shapes and sizes were received from citizens for the first time.

He emphasized that most of these pieces are in good condition and will be delivered to the Iraq Museum.

Source: MDEAST

