UAE: Condemned storming on Al-Aqsa and demanded respect for the role of Jordan in protecting the holy places of Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the storming of the courtyard of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists under the protection of Israeli police and demanded respect for Jordan’s role in protecting Jerusalem’s holy sites.

According to PETRA, the UAE emphasizes the importance of respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in protecting holy sites and properties in accordance with international law and the current historical situation, while not violating the authority of the Ministry Awqaf of Jerusalem and the Affairs of Al -Aqsa Mosque , according to a press release published Monday on its official website.

The United Arab Emirates called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalating tensions and refrain from taking actions that aggravate tensions and instability in the region, stressing that it rejects any conduct that violates resolutions of international legality and threatens further escalation.

Source: PETRA

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

