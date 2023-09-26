English
Pakistan: Court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan for 14 days

judicial remand of Imran Khan

SHAFAQNA-A Pakistani court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Imran Khan for another 14 days in a case that accused him of exposing state secrets, his lawyer said.

The hearing of the case, commonly known as the “cipher case” was held at a prison due to “security reasons” in the northeastern Attock district, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital Islamabad, where Khan is currently incarcerated.

The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan says was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government.

