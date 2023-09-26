English
Saudi delegation, amid Israel talks, visits West Bank

Saudi delegation visits West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia, amid US-brokered talks with Israel to normalise relations, Tuesday sent a delegation to the occupied West Bank for the first time in three decades.

It was led by the Saudi non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories, Nayef al-Sudairi, who was to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and top Palestinian diplomat Riyad al-Maliki.

Sudairi, the oil-rich kingdom's envoy to Jordan, was last month also named for the Palestinian territories post and appointed consul general for Jerusalem.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

