Saudi delegation, amid Israel talks, visits West Bank

It was led by the Saudi non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories, Nayef al-Sudairi, who was to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and top Palestinian diplomat Riyad al-Maliki.

Sudairi, the oil-rich kingdom’s envoy to Jordan, was last month also named for the Palestinian territories post and appointed consul general for Jerusalem.Saudi Arabia, which has engaged in US-brokered talks with Israel to potentially normalise relations, Tuesday sent a delegation to the occupied West Bank for the first time in three decades.

Source: newarab

