SHAFAQNA-A high-profile Islamic World conference designated Qatar’s Lusail City as the ‘Capital of Islamic Culture’ for the year 2030.

The major announcement came during a conference in Doha organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) with the attendance of officials from Muslim nations, per a report by Doha’s state-news agency QNA.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com