Sayed Al-Ghuraifi: Latest complications in building mosques in Bahrain worrying

SHAFAQNA-Scholar Sayed Abdullah Al-Ghuraifi warned that “the complications that have recently emerged in the construction of mosques, obsequies and sites of worship are very worrying and a concerning indicator.”

Al-Ghuraifi went on to say, in his weekly Friday sermon at the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque in Qufoul, that “since this homeland was honored with belonging to Islam, mosques, edifices of worship, and religious ritual sites have been prominent landmarks and great manifestations of faith,” stressing “this bright label remains so that Bahrain remains the manifestation of religion and faith.”

He urged that “the homeland be proud of this heritage of devotion and this faith identity rooted in history.”

Source: bahrainmirror

