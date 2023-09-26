English
Beijing: Expected to receive 12.8 million tourists in the coming holiday

SHAFAQNA- Beijing is expected to experience a tourism boom with more than 12.8 million tourists during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, which runs from September 29 to October 6 this year.

According to Xinhua, about 5.5 million of these visitors will come from other parts of China, with the number of visitors to the Chinese capital increasing by 60.8 percent during the holiday, or 21.9 percent over pre-COVID 2019 levels. compared to last year, it is more than 192.4%,  Zhou Weimin, an employee of Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Department, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The city organizes more than 2,000 cultural activities for vacationers, including performances of several classic and popular dramas and operas.

Source: Xinhua

