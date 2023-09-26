[Video] Sweden: Mosque destroyed in suspected arson attack

SHAFAQNA- A Mosque in south-eastern Sweden has been destroyed by a fire in what community members suspect was an arson attack.

Anas Deneche, Communications Director of the Great Mosque in the city of Eskilstuna, told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio that he believed Monday’s (25 Sep. 2023) blaze was deliberately caused.

He said that police records showed the mosque had faced threats for over a year and had previously been subjected to attacks.

Swedish police open arson case after Mosque fire

Swedish police said Tuesday they were investigating whether a fire that reduced a mosque to rubble the previous day in central Sweden was arson.

“The investigation into the fire is continuing. Police will question witnesses and verify whether there were security cameras in the area,” the police said in a statement on their website.

The fire broke out on Monday around noon in Eskilstuna, a town of 108,000 people 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Stockholm, causing no injuries, a police spokesman told AFP. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Source: middleeasteye, arabnews

