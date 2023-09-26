Japan-Palestinian Authority Sign $20 Million Agreement to Fund Jenin Water Project

According to WAFA, the project, which was agreed upon at the Prime Minister’s Office, aims to improve drinking water services in the northern West Bank city of Jenin by renovating the existing water supply network and ‘expanding it to include New residential areas and homes are not connected to water service. It will be implemented through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and under the supervision and implementation of the Palestinian Water Authority.

Estephan Salama, Assistant to the Prime Minister, explained that work on the project will begin after it is signed and that its implementation will increase the proportion of beneficiaries in the water network from the current 81% to 98%. It also plans to reduce losses from 60% to 25% and increase the number of project beneficiaries in Jenin to more than 70,000 by 2030.



Featured image: Japan and the Palestinian Authority sign a $20 million memorandum of understanding to finance a water project in Jenin. (WAFA Images)

Source: WAFA

