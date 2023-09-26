English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Report: Hate speech against Muslims on rise in India ahead of elections

0
Hate speech against Muslims in India

SHAFAQNA –Hate speech Against Muslim incidents in India averaged more than one a day in the first half of 2023 and were seen most in states with upcoming elections, according to a report by Hindutva Watch.

There were 255 documented incidents of hate speech gatherings targeting Muslims in the first half of 2023, said the report published on Monday (25 Sep. 2023). There was no comparative data for prior years.

The group used the United Nations’ definition of hate speech as “any form of communication … that employs prejudiced or discriminatory language towards an individual or group based on attributes such as religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender, or other identity factors”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: Educational Gaps widens for Muslims in India

asadian

India: Discrimination against Muslims expands to housing

asadian

MEE: Why is Facebook still allowing hate speech against Muslims in India?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.