Report: Hate speech against Muslims on rise in India ahead of elections

SHAFAQNA –Hate speech Against Muslim incidents in India averaged more than one a day in the first half of 2023 and were seen most in states with upcoming elections, according to a report by Hindutva Watch.

There were 255 documented incidents of hate speech gatherings targeting Muslims in the first half of 2023, said the report published on Monday (25 Sep. 2023). There was no comparative data for prior years.

The group used the United Nations’ definition of hate speech as “any form of communication … that employs prejudiced or discriminatory language towards an individual or group based on attributes such as religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender, or other identity factors”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com