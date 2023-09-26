UN’s reaction to France’s headscarf ban for athletes

SHAFAQNA- No one has a say in what women should wear, a UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Spokeswoman said on France’s recent ban on headscarves for athletes in next year’s Olympic games.

“In general, the Human Rights Office says that no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear,” Marta Hurtado told a UN’s press briefing in Geneva, responding to Anadolu’s question.

Under the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, France “has an obligation to take all the appropriate measures to modify any social or cultural patterns which are based on the idea of inferiority or superiority or if either sexist,” Hurtado said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com