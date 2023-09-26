Al-Sudairi: Arab Peace Initiative is the cornerstone of any future agreement

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Palestine and its consul general in Jerusalem, Nayef al-Sudairi, today reaffirmed the Saudi’s joining the Arab Peace Initiative as a basis for solving the Palestinian problem.

According to WAFA, al-Sudairi told reporters after his meeting with Riyad Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Emigrants at the ministry’s headquarters in Ramallah, “Arab initiative is the main point of any future agreement.” He answered the question of destiny Arab peace initiative regarding the agreement with Israel.