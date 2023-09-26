English
Iraq’s PM: More than 300 parties to participate in upcoming elections

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime minister said that over 300 registered parties competing in the Provincial Council Elections which is a positive indicator of stability”.
During his press interview with The National newspaper, Al-Sudani said: We’ve introduced a vision for regional partnerships in Development Road Project, marking a unique approach to collaboration.
“The ISIS control crisis in Iraq led to regional turmoil impacting the entire region, prompting mass emigration. Ensuring Iraq’s stability is crucial”. Al-Sudani added.” Political disputes in Iraq, resolved through the Federal Court within the normal context, signify a robust political system.”

Today, political forces prioritize service delivery and economic development over sectarianism and identity politics, marking a positive shift”. Adding “Over 300 registered parties competing in the Provincial Council Elections which is a positive indicator of stability”.

