Grand mufti of Lebanon: There will be no change in country’s governance system

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, said today (Tuesday) that there will be no change in the country’s governance system and that the Taif agreement is a guarantee of Islamic-Christian partnership and coexistence.

While some (Christian) political currents in Lebanon are calling for the change of the current (parliamentary) governance system to federal governance or widespread centralization, Sheikh Derian in a television interview on the occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary said that there is no change in the governance system of the country.

He added: “Proposals that tear apart the homeland and divide the Lebanese in their country, Lebanon, as a country of unity and diversity, have no place.”

Emphasizing that “the domestic movement is the basis for finalizing the fate of the presidency and the foreign movement is a supporting factor,” the Sunni Mufti of Lebanon said: “No matter how strong the storm blows, the issue of the presidency will be resolved to end the pain of the Lebanese people and return the active role to the government and its institutions.”

In 1989, the Lebanese authorities signed the Taif Agreement, which ended fifteen years of civil war. According to this agreement, some presidential powers were transferred to the Council of Ministers and power centers were distributed between Christians and Muslims based on tribal divisions.

Since September of last year, the Lebanese parliament has not been able to choose a president for this country and a successor to Michel Emad Aoun.

