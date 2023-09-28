Egypt’s ex-Mufti : Survival of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) is a Divine Miracle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- “Sheikh Ali Gomaa”, ex-mufti of Egypt and a member of the great scholars of Egypt, said: “The survival of the family of the Prophet (PBUH) is considered a divine miracle and a confirmation for our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

According to Shafaqna, Sheikh Ali Gomaa wrote on his Facebook page: “The Messenger of God (PBUH) announced and confirmed the message, but this confirmation was not human-like, because the one who confirmed him was the Lord of the heavens and the earth.”

Sheikh Ali Gomaa, referring to the Hadith Al-Thaqalayn, including the book of God and Etrat (Ahlul-Bayt (A.S), said: “The Prophet (PBUH) knows for sure that his descendants from his two grandchildren, Hassan and Hussain (peace be upon them), will conquer the whole earth from east to west.”

Sheikh Ali Gomaa stated: “Imam Hassan (AS) was martyred with poison and Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred, but the Almighty God saved Imam Zain Al-Abidin ibn Imam Hussain (AS), just like Hassan Al-Muthana and his brother Zaid the two sons of Imam Hassan Al-Mojtaba (AS) were saved and the noble descendants came of these three pure people.”

The former mufti of Egypt concluded: “What we see from the survival of the Prophet’s (PBUH) generation and his descendants is nothing but Divine Approval.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

