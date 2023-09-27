[Video]Iraq: At least 114 dead, 150 injured in deadly wedding fire

SHAFAQNA-A fire that raced through a Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall in northern Iraq killed at least 114 people and injured 150 others.

So far, 113 people have been confirmed dead, according to Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq who spoke to the Reuters news agency.

The hall was built using prefabricated panels, civil defence authorities said in a statement, adding that they were “highly flammable and contravened safety standards”.

The danger was compounded by the “release of toxic gases linked to the combustion of the panels”, which contained plastic.

“The fire caused some parts of the ceiling to fall,” the statement said, with “preliminary information” suggesting fireworks were to blame for the blaze.

Source: aljazeera

