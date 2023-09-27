Bloomberg: Middle East oil supply to tighten as the expansion of Oman and Bahrain refineries

SHAFAQNA- Oil supplies from the Persian Gulf are expected to become even tighter as Oman and Bahrain expand refining capacity and consume more regional crude to produce diesel and other fuels for export.

According to Bloomberg, the new Duqm Oil Refinery, a joint venture between Oman and Kuwait, has begun exporting the first batches of refined products, according to people familiar with the matter. Traders expect 230,000 barrels per day to reach full capacity early next year.



Bahrain is also expanding the Sitra refinery, increasing the capacity of the 87-year-old refinery from 267,000 barrels per day to nearly 400,000 barrels per day. According to people familiar with the activities of this enterprise, within the framework of the project, enterprises capable of producing kerosene and diesel will be modernized. The expansion is said to be completed by the end of 2024.

