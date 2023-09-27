English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Turkish president: Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan corridor can pass through Iran

0
Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan corridor

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Iran’s proposal regarding the Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Armenia, saying the corridor can pass through Iran.

“We are doing our best to open the Zangezur corridor. There are also positive signals from Iran. If Armenia prevents the opening of the Zangezur corridor, it is possible for the corridor to pass through Iran,” Erdogan said on Tuesday, a day after his visit to Azerbaijan’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, the IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Turkish President-Malaysian PM condemn the Quran burnings & hate speech

asadian

UN: World leaders gather for 78th General Assembly

asadian

Erdogan: I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West

asadian

Erdogan: Türkiye rejects justification of attacks on Muslim values in the name of freedom of thought

asadian

Erdogan calls for unity against Islamophobia

asadian

Turkish-Emirati leaders meet in New Delhi

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.