Turkish president: Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan corridor can pass through Iran

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Iran’s proposal regarding the Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Armenia, saying the corridor can pass through Iran.

“We are doing our best to open the Zangezur corridor. There are also positive signals from Iran. If Armenia prevents the opening of the Zangezur corridor, it is possible for the corridor to pass through Iran,” Erdogan said on Tuesday, a day after his visit to Azerbaijan’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, the IRNA reported on Wednesday.

