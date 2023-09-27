France: 9 out of 10 Black people suffer discrimination

SHAFAQNA-Although nine out of 10 Black people in France report that they are exposed to discrimination, French politician and activist Patrick Lozes said.

In an interview with Anadolu on Monday, Lozes, the founder and president of the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN), evaluated the racism and discrimination that Black people in France face daily.

Drawing attention to a survey conducted by the independent research company Ipsos on Black people in France, Lozes said: “What the participants of the survey say is that there is discrimination in many areas of life. An overwhelming majority, 91% of Black people in France, say they are exposed to discrimination in daily life. This means that discrimination is a huge concern for almost every Black French.”

