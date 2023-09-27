Xinhua: Türkiye seals contract to export natural gas to Romania

English
Türkiye seals contract to export natural gas to Romania

SHAFAQNA- The Turkish Oil Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced on Wednesday that Turkey will transfer up to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day to Romania from October 1.

According to Xinhua, the parties also agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as gas transportation, storage and production, green energy technology and natural gas trading.

The contract between BOTAS and the Romanian company OMV Petrom is valid until March 31, 2025, the company said in a statement.

The statement added that BOTAS has reached important agreements to export natural gas via pipelines to Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary.

