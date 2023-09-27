Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s condolence message regarding fire in Al-Hamdaniya District

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia world, issued a condolence message regarding the fire in Al-Hamdaniya District in Nineveh province, Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, the text of this message is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

(To God we belong and to God we return)

The Supreme Religious Authority said his condolences to the bereaved families while expressing his sorrow and regret for the horrible fire in Al-Hamdaniya District that was led to death and injury of hundreds of people, and asked divine mercy for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured from God Almighty.

1445/03/11 (September 27th, 2023)

The office of Al-Sayyid Al-Sistani- Najaf Ashraf

