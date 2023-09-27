English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther NewsShia islam

Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s condolence message regarding fire in Al-Hamdaniya District

0

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia world, issued a condolence message regarding the fire in Al-Hamdaniya District in Nineveh province, Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, the text of this message is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

(To God we belong and to God we return)

The Supreme Religious Authority said his condolences to the bereaved families while expressing his sorrow and regret for the horrible fire in Al-Hamdaniya District that was led to death and injury of hundreds of people, and asked divine mercy for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured from God Almighty.

1445/03/11 (September 27th, 2023)

The office of Al-Sayyid Al-Sistani- Najaf Ashraf

Persian Version

Read more from Shafaqna:

[Video] Iraq: At least 114 dead, 150 injured in deadly wedding fire

Related posts

Iraq: Discovery of 350 ancient pieces in Najaf Ashraf

asadian

Iraq: Central Bank to restrict all internal transactions to dinars

asadian

Iraq-Egypt-Jordan collaborate on multiple fronts

asadian

[Photos] Samarra: Commemorating Martyrdom of Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS)

asadian

Iraq: PM Opened Baghdad International Book Fair [Photos]

asadian

Najaf Ashraf: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani received disabled Iraqi student

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.