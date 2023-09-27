English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Iran & Russia Presidents reject foreign meddling in South Caucasus

0
Iran & Russia Presidents reject foreign meddling

SHAFAQNA-The presidents of Iran and Russia have discussed the latest developments in the region, stressing the necessity of resolving tensions in the South Caucasus without any foreign interference.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin urged discussions within the 3+3 format to resolve issues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The 3+3 format cooperation mechanism features the three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

Azerbaijan’s military launched an operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, announcing 24 hours later to have won control over the enclave, which is internationally recognized as being part of Azerbaijan’s territory but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Raisi: Iran reclaimed 3506 Achaemenid tablets from USA after 85 years

asadian

Iran’s President: Sanctions on frozen funds must have been lifted sooner

asadian

Iranian President: World is transitioning into a novel international order

asadian

Raisi in a meeting with Guterres: Iran is ready to participate in expanding peace & security in world

asadian

USA: Iran’s President Arrives in New York For 78th UNGA

asadian

North Korean Leader concludes trip to Russia’s Far East

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.