Iran & Russia Presidents reject foreign meddling in South Caucasus

SHAFAQNA-The presidents of Iran and Russia have discussed the latest developments in the region, stressing the necessity of resolving tensions in the South Caucasus without any foreign interference.
In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin urged discussions within the 3+3 format to resolve issues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The 3+3 format cooperation mechanism features the three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran.
Azerbaijan’s military launched an operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, announcing 24 hours later to have won control over the enclave, which is internationally recognized as being part of Azerbaijan’s territory but is populated by ethnic Armenians.
Source: IRNA