English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UN calls for “reframed engagement strategy” to reform of Taliban decrees restricting women’s rights

0
reframed engagement strategy

SHAFAQNA-UN calls for “reframed engagement strategy” to reform of Taliban decrees restricting women’s rights.

The international community must continue to engage with Taliban leaders in Afghanistan despite deep disagreement with their approach to women’s rights and inclusive governance, the UN Special Representative for the country told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Roza Otunbayeva, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), called for a “reframed engagement strategy”, expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts.

Source: news.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Reactions to Massacre of Shia Hazaras in Uruzgan

asadian

WFP: Afghanistan ranks 2nd in world on emergency levels of hunger

asadian

Afghan school girls letter to world leaders: Ban on education made us hopeless and worried about our future

asadian

Afghanistan discussed at 78th UN’s General Assembly

asadian

[Photos] The beautiful nature of Afghanistan

asadian

Russian Envoy: Kazan meeting to explore ways to support inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.