West Bank: Israeli forces bulldoze Palestinian lots near Salfit

SHAFAQNA- On Wednesday, Israeli occupation bulldozers continued to bulldoze dozens donums of Palestinian lots in the town of Bruqin, west of the town Salfit in the West Bank.



According to WAFA, Salfit’s Governor, Abdullah Kamil, said that the bulldozing was part of the occupation’s rapid annexation and expansion plan to undermine Palestinian hopes of establishing an independent state and free them from occupation.



Bruqin Municipality Director Amin Sabra said the occupying bulldozers continued to destroy about 50 donums of Palestinian land, expanding illegal Israeli settlements in Brukhin and building new settlement units.



Sabra emphasized that the occupation forces have been bulldozing land adjacent to the settlement for some time and aim to annex it to the settlement and expand it, noting that these lands belongs to the Palestinians in the town of Burqin.



Sabra explained that the area of ​​Bruqin City is about 13,000 donums and the structural planning is 1,480 donums, noting that the rest of the area is classified as Zone C, in which buildings and structures Construction is prohibited, including on lands that have been confiscated for the benefit of settlements established on their land.





Source: WAFA

