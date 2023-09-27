New York judge: Trump committed fraud for years

SHAFAQNA-A New York judge has found that Donald Trump committed fraud for years by inflating his worth to banks and insurers by as much as $3.6 billion a year.

A strongly-worded ruling by state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron rejected outright Trump’s request for a range of pre-trial victories, calling his arguments “rehashed” and “erroneous.”

Instead, the judge gave a major victory to Attorney General Letitia James, immediately revoking Trump’s license to do business in New York.

Source: businessinsider

