Palestinians slam Saudi-Israel normalisation as talks gain momentum

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians have expressed scepticism over the benefits of a possible deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and have slammed the effort as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Palestinians have spoken out against a potential normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as talks between the two states gain momentum.

The agreement hinges on several issues, including Israel’s willingness to make significant concessions to the Palestinians – a demand put forth by both the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Officials in Ramallah hope a Saudi-Israel deal will deliver substantial benefits, including concessions from the Israelis. However, there are serious doubts that Israel will abandon its settlement programme or agree to a viable independent state.

