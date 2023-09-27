English
Damascus: Inauguration of the Syria-Russia Peace Center in Sahnaya

SHAFAQNA- The Syria-Russia Peace Center, which is affiliated to the Syria-Russia Peace Initiative, was opened in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya in the countryside of Damascus.

According to SANA, in the new center, various artistic, cultural, musical, sports and educational activities, including Russian language courses, are offered to the children of the martyrs and wounded of the Syrian Arab Army.

Deputy Commander of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim, Rear Admiral Vadim Collet, in a statement to journalists emphasized the importance of the Syria-Russia Peace Education Center in supporting and honoring the children of the martyrs and injured people, aid and support the people, and teach Russian to those who benefit from the center’s services.

On the contrary, the head of the Syria-Russia Peace Initiative, Dr. Ahmed al-Koud, noted that the center is considered a starting point for the opening of joint medical and educational centers associated with this initiative in various provinces.

Source: SANA

