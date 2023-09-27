Online protests as France bans hijab for athletes in 2024 Paris Olympics

SHAFAQNA-The controversial move by France to ban the hijab stirs online protests as restrictions on Muslim attire tighten.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera declared on Sunday that veils would not be permitted for French athletes participating in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, sparking outrage worldwide.

In response to the ban on hijabs at the 2024 Paris Olympics, social media users have stressed the “unacceptable” institutional discrimination and called for a boycott of the event.

One user on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Oh no… we’ll have to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as the Minister of Sports just explained that French athletes won’t be able to wear the hijab. Is it also for foreign athletes!?! If yes, then the American Ibtihaj Muhammad couldn’t have won her bronze medal,” referring to the first American to wear a hijab in the major Olympic competitions.

