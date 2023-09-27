English
UNESCO: 42 new sites added to the World Heritage list

SHAFAQNA-The 45th session of the World Heritage Committee concluded on Monday, September 25, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This year, the committee added 42 new sites and approved the inclusion of five sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

According to UNESCO report, based on the results of two weeks of work, the committee added 42 new sites to the list, of which 33 are cultural sites and 9 are natural sites . These sites now receive the highest level of monument protection in the world. They will also have access to new opportunities for technical and financial support from UNESCO.


 These inscriptions bring the total number of UNESCO World Heritage sites to 1,199 in 168 countries. The World Heritage Committee also approved the expansion of five sites and reviewed the conservation status of 263 sites already listed.

Representatives of 195 member states of of the World Heritage Convention and about 300 civil organizations participated in this meeting of the Committee in Riyadh. Together they have worked to address major global cultural heritage challenges: climate change, urban growth and demographic pressures, armed conflict and mass tourism.

Source: UNESCO

