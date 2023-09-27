Iran’s Central Bank Governor arrives in Qatar after release of funds

SHAFAQNA- The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Farzin has arrived in Doha, Qatar a week after Iran’s frozen funds were transferred to bank accounts in Qatar. He arrived in Doha on Wednesday (27 Sep. 2023) in line with the Iranian government’s regional diplomacy and to promote monetary and banking cooperation with neighbors, said a report by the IRNA.

That comes after some $6 billion worth of Iranian funds that had been frozen in bank accounts on South Korea were released to bank accounts in Qatar earlier this month. The funds were released as part of prison exchange deal between Iran and the United States.

Source: IRNA

