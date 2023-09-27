English
Saudi envoy cancels Al-Aqsa visit follows criticism by some Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Palestine postponed a planned visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday amid criticism made by some Palestinians.

The cancellation came amid criticism made by some Palestinians on social media, who viewed the visit as validating the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem.

Some called for the Saudi delegation to be prevented from entering the mosque.

Quoting a Palestinian source in Ramallah, Haaretz reported that Nayef al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador, postponed the visit after hearing “about the sensitivity of the matter” and understanding the “criticism and implications” surrounding it.

