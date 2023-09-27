English
International Shia News Agency
UN General Assembly ends with just 12% women speakers

SHAFAQNA-Over the past week, 130 world leaders and more than 50 ministers addressed the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, but fewer than 12% of those to stand at the lectern were women.

“We have to be courageous enough … to call people out, delegation by delegation, when you meet them,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told reporters on Tuesday after the last country had spoken in the 193-member General Assembly.

“It’s clear and abundant in the hall, when you’re sitting at the podium and you’re looking down, it’s true – I’m searching for the women and that has to get better,” she added.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

