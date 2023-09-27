Japan commits $20m to improve water supply in Jenin

SHAFAQNA-Japan commits to pay $20 million to support a project to improve the drinking water supply in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The MoU was formalised at Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh’s office in line with global efforts to ensure the availability of safe drinking water for Jenin’s resident.

The funding will help the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA) to undertake various initiatives in Jenin, including the rehabilitation of water resource facilities, the construction of water distribution systems, the establishment of effective water distribution zones, and the expansion of the distribution network.

Source: middleeastmonitor

