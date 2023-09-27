Hebron chosen as capital of Islamic culture for 2026

SHAFAQNA- During a meeting convened in Doha,the Council of Ministers of Culture of the Islamic World chose Hebron, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank, as 2026 Islamic World’s Capital of Culture.

Hebron, renowned for its profound Islamic and Arab heritage, was chosen to emphasise its cultural significance and to address concerns of Israel’s attempts to change its Arab-Islamic identity, according to Wafa news agency.

Palestinian Minister of Culture, Atef Abu Saif, said the choice of Hebron is intended to bring to light the Israeli efforts to appropriate the city’s heritage and historical artefacts. He stressed the importance of this selection, noting that the Islamic world will focus its cultural endeavours on the city.

Hebron is home to the Ibrahimi Mosque, in which Prophet Ibrahim and his wife are buried along with a number of other revered Islamic figures. It was split to make way for synagogue following the 1994 massacre of Muslim worshippers at the hands of an extremist settler.

Israeli occupation forces regularly ban Muslims and Arabs from the site and the roads around it to make way for settlers.

Source:Middle East Monitor