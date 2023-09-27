Cholera and dengue fever spreading in Sudan, medics warns

SHAFAQNA- Medics have warned that Cholera and dengue fever are spreading in Sudan, Reuters reports.

Health authorities have confirmed cases of cholera for the first time since the war in mid-April, saying that the earliest case had been detected in Al-Qadarif state in late August.

The federal Health Ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that 18 people had died and 265 infected with cholera in Al-Qadarif state.

A doctors’ syndicate in Sudan said 3,398 cases of dengue fever were recorded across Al-Qadarif, Red Sea, North Kordofan and Khartoum states between mid-April and mid-September.

It cited the pollution of drinking water from unburied bodies, as well as waste, and the lack of preparation of health services before the rainy season, as contributing factors.

There have been dozens of attacks on healthcare facilities since conflict erupted between Sudan’s Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April. Most hospitals in Khartoum have been put out of service.

Source: Middle East Monitor

