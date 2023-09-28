English
Mashhad: Weather station setting up at Holy Shrine of Imam Ridha (AS)

weather station Shrine of Imam Ridha

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Meteorological Organization is launching a weather station within the vicinity of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS).

According to Shafaqna, Mehr News reported in this regard: Based on an agreement signed between the National Meteorological Organization and the Governorate of Khorasan Razavi, the intelligent software ‘Hava-ye Haram’ (Haram’s Weather) will be developed to provide optimized weather services to the pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS).

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

