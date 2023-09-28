Mass gathering of people of Sana’a on birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA– On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Yemenis came to the streets in Sana’a to celebrate this day.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Sana’a and surrounding cities celebrated the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in a gathering today, as in previous years.

Since Sana’a is under the control of Ansarullah, Yemenis have been celebrating this day in an elaborate way every year, and usually two weeks before the date, various ceremonies begin in the provinces and cities under the control of the Sana’a government.

Holding mass wedding celebrations, street lighting, car parades, etc. change the face of Sana’a and other cities every year.

Today, the people of Sana’a gathered in the central square of this city while Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah, also gave a speech.

