Current government of Sana’a was dismissed

SHAFAQNA- The Supreme Political Council of Yemen dismissed the current government of Sana’a headed by Abdulaziz bin Habtoor.

The National Defense Council of Yemen announced in a statement on Wednesday night the removal of the current government of Sana’a headed by Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor and announced that this action was carried out through the Supreme Political Council of Yemen.

In its statement, the National Defense Council of Yemen, while praising the performance of Bin Habtoor’s government during the period of war, siege and sanctions, emphasized that Bin Habtoor and his government are currently responsible for the general administration of the country, except for appointments and dismissals.

In the statement of the National Defense Council of Yemen in Sana’a, it is also stated that we support the decision of Seyyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi and we praise the large participation of people in all provinces today in the ceremony of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Source: Shafaqna Persian