Iraq’s Minister of Interior: Safety conditions were not observed in Al-Hamdanieh wedding hall/ 14 people have been arrested in this regard

SHAFAQNA- “Abd al-Amir al-Shammari”, the Minister of Interior of Iraq, held a meeting in Nineveh province with the investigation committee formed by the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to learn about the dimensions of the fire incident in Al-Hamdanieh region.

Al-Shammari emphasized that the results of the investigation about this incident will be announced within 72 hours and the culprits will be notified to the prime minister for accountability.

He added: “The current investigation shows that the safety and health conditions were not observed in this hall, where around 900 people were present at the time of the incident.”

The Minister of Interior of Iraq stated: Security agencies have arrested 14 suspects, including 10 workers, the owner of the hall, and 3 people involved in the firework display in the hall. During this incident, 94 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured.

In the end, Al-Shammari emphasized the need to conduct a campaign to close all places without safety conditions in all provinces.

