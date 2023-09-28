English
Iraqi PM arrives in Nineveh to closely monitor aftermath of tragic Hamdaniya fire incident

Iraqi PM arrives in Nineveh

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh province to closely monitor the developments and aftermath of the tragic Hamdaniya fire incident, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

In a concise statement issued by his media office, Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s visit aimed at assessing the repercussions of the devastating fire incident that occurred in the Hamdaniya district (Baghdeda) and visiting the injured and the families of the victims.

The Iraqi government had declared a nationwide three-day mourning period just yesterday, expressing condolences for the casualties resulting from the Hamdaniya fire incident.

Security authorities reported that over 200 individuals lost their lives or sustained injuries in the tragic fire incident at a wedding hall in the Hamdaniya district, east of Mosul. Dozens of the wounded were transported to hospitals in the Kurdistan Region for medical treatment.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

