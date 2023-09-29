Religious leaders in Berlin peace conference call for an end to wars & hostilities

SHAFAQNA-Representatives of about 40 different faiths gathered in Berlin including Christians, Jews and Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Shintoists, Sikhs, Zen-Buddhists, and Zoroastrians. Religious leaders, who attended a three-day international peace conference in Berlin, have called for an end to wars and hostilities.

The rally was the finale of a three-day peace conference organized by the Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio in the German capital. Berlin was chosen as the location because it symbolized coexistence in Europe since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Sant’Egidio has had remarkable success in bringing prominent religious leaders from all over the world together. At its closing assembly, the community’s leader Impagliazzo cited the image of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“It is very moving for me to speak today in this place, in which history — for better or worse — has so much to say,” said Marco Impagliazzo, the president of this global movement within Catholicism since 2003, as he began his address.

The Community of Sant’Egidio originated in Rome in 1968 and has about 60,000 members in more than 70 countries today, according to the organization. It’s a Catholic movement for peace that aims to provide political mediation, even in the most difficult conflicts.

Its greatest success was the peace agreement reached for Mozambique in 1992. Constant efforts toward reconciliation are underway in several regions on the African continent. However, dialogue between religions is becoming an increasingly important aspect of their mission.

“We are aware that either we are able to end wars or wars will end humanity,” they said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

“The world, our common home, is one: it has been bequeathed to us and we must leave it to future generations. Let us liberate it from the nuclear nightmare!” they stressed.

The interfaith dialogue meeting, which was organized by the Sant’Egidio community, brought together representatives of different religions from over 30 countries.

The closing ceremony was held in front of the Brandenburg Gate, a historical landmark that symbolized Berlin’s division during the Cold War.

Holding placards, hundreds of participants attended the ceremony and demanded peace in Ukraine.

They also observed a minute of silence to remember the victims of war.

