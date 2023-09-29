The failure of Public institutions in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by AK Haq- Pakistan’s Caretaker Federal Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has recently presented a list of 20 such government-controlled institutions, out of which ten institutions are profitable while ten are suffering from heavy losses.

Pakistan Railways, National Highway Authority, Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills and power generating companies are the top among these institutions which suffer from losses of billions of rupees, which the government of Pakistan has to spend billions of rupees every year to keep them active. It has to be paid from the national exchequer.

However, on the other hand, there are also sectors like oil and gas and banking that are under the control of the government and earn hundreds of billions of profit annually.

Several governments have made announcements in the past regarding the privatization of these loss-making institutions, but every time the opposition parties, the resistance of the labor unions and the court decisions have been resistant in this work. The performance of such institutions has been pointed out several times by the international institutions that provide financial support to Pakistan including the IMF.

The IMF had also recommended in the July 2023 stand-by arrangement agreement for Pakistan to reduce the financial risk of loss-making government entities by improving their governance.

But the question is why some institutions under the management of the same government are making billions of rupees in profit while others are in loss of billions of rupees and what are the common factors that make a government institution profitable or loss making?

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Railways are the top among the list of loss-making companies by the Federal Finance Minister.

According to the report issued by the company on the Qesco website, the loss of Quetta Electric Supply Company in the last financial year was 76 billion rupees. Similarly, in the fiscal year 2022, the loss of Pakistan Railways is 48 billion, while the loss of NHA has been 45 billion rupees.

When the top management of these institutions and neutral experts have been discussed about the loss-making institutions under government custody, different opinions have come out about these institutions.

Qesco Chief Executive Abdul Karim Jamali does not consider this loss to be a true picture of the company’s financial health. Speaking to the BBC, he said Qesco operates in Balochistan, which is the largest province in Pakistan by area, and therefore it is not fair to compare it with any other power generation company.

He said that a feeder which is generally located after 22 km in other provinces of Pakistan is located after 78 km in Balochistan due to its larger area, which results in more ‘line losses’.

He said that unlike other provinces, the agriculture sector in Balochistan consumes 70% of electricity and this electricity is provided on subsidy.

Giving an example, he said that due to the lowering of the underground water level in the province, now 50 horse power electricity is required for a tube well which has a monthly bill of up to two and a half lakhs, out of which 65 1000 is given by the government as subsidy while the rest has to be given to the tubewell owner.

But neither the owner submits the bill on time nor the government pays the money subsidy on time. The amount that the government says is a deficit is actually the amount that we have to receive.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, in response to BBC’s questions, said that the railway has never had an operational deficit, but this deficit is a burden on the salaries and pensions of the current and retired employees. He said that currently there are 65 thousand employees in the railway, while on the other hand, the institution has to give pension to 132 thousand retired employees every month.

He said that the loss of the railways is also high because unlike other government institutions, the railways gives its own pension to its retired employees, while the pension of the retired employees of other government institutions goes from the government treasury.

According to Dr. Qaiser Bengali, an expert in economic affairs, Pakistan Railways was a profitable company till the end of the seventies because it did a lot of work in the cargo sector, but after that the entire cargo business was transferred to private companies.

Dr. Bengali does not consider NHA’s loss as a loss because according to him, NHA was not created to make profit. He said that government institutions for development work cannot be presented in the same way as the financial condition of other profit-making institutions is presented.

About the loss of NHA, Dr. Qaiser Bengali said that the reason for the financial loss seen is that NHA is a development organization that has to build roads and highways in the country and these projects There are those on which the money spent is not a loss because if funds are spent on the construction of any road or highway, they cannot be recovered, so it is not right to write it as a loss.

The NHA could, however, have plans to raise funds, but it seems unable to do so.

According to economist Dr. Farrukh Saleem, one thing common in all these loss-making institutions is that they are government institutions. He said that ‘it is a fact that these institutions were recruited on political grounds in every regime and the governance model of these institutions was not improved over time.’ He gave the example of PIA and said that a passenger in Pakistan The aircraft has a crew of 600 to 700 people, which is more than any profitable airline in the world.

He said that all these institutions have one thing in common that there is no accountability and accountability process in any institution.

Among the government institutions, OGDCL, PPL and National Bank are the three most profitable institutions.

According to the financial results disclosed by OGDCL, the profit of this organization in the financial year 2022 was 133 billion rupees. In the same period, PPL’s ​​profit was Rs 54 billion while National Bank’s profit was Rs 30 billion.

About the profitability of these companies, Zahid Mir, an expert in the oil and gas sector and former managing director of OGDCL, said that the main reason for the profitability of OGDCL is that its The value of any oil and gas discovered by the Company is pegged to the dollar, which means that it is paid in dollars for the gas and oil it discovers.

He said that the value of the dollar in the country has been increasing for the past several years and OGDCL is also benefiting from it.

He said that although these institutions are making profits to some extent, but if the performance of these institutions is seen, it is not enviable because there is no remarkable performance on their part in the field of oil and gas exploration.

He said that PPL is also an oil and gas sector company and behind its high profit is also the factor of payment in dollars.

He said that if the overall performance of the oil and gas sector is reviewed, then due to the payment to these companies in dollars, there was a profit, but no progress could be made on new discoveries to meet the needs of oil and gas at the national level. That the country is currently facing an energy crisis.

Regarding the profitability of the National Bank, financial affairs expert Sana Taufiq said that the country’s banking sector has been profitable for a long time and the National Bank is also a part of it. He said that due to the high rate of interest in the country, the interest income of the National Bank has increased significantly and similarly, its non-interest income has also seen a significant increase.

Sana said that like other banks in the country, the National Bank also made a lot of profit from the high exchange rate fluctuations due to high earnings in their foreign currency accounts.

