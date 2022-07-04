Having connection with individuals who committed Haram acts in the past/the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about having connection with persons who committed Haram acts in the past.

Question: How should the connection be with individuals who committed Haram acts in the past such as drinking Alcohol?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The criterion is the present condition of the individuals, if they have repented from what they did in the past, socializing with them is like socializing with other believers. But the person, who commits Haram acts at the present, must be guided in order to avoid those bad acts, and if the person does not stop Haram acts except by staying away from him/her, cutting ties for the purpose of forbidding wrong becomes Wajeb.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA