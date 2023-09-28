English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

[Video]Iraq: Over 50 people suffer food poisoning at wedding celebration

0
food poisoning at wedding celebration

SHAFAQNA-More than 50 people were poisoned at a wedding in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, town of Hawija due to spoiled food, media reported.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted the provincial health chief Ziyad Khalaf as saying on Wednesday that the incident occurred in the town of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, the capital city of the cognominal province, as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Khalaf said the cases of poisoning ranged from mild to moderate, and all the patients received the necessary medical treatment in the hospital, according to the INA.

The incident came a day after a deadly fire ripped through a wedding hall in a predominantly Christian town in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200.

Source: gulfnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s Interior Minister: Safety conditions were not observed in Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall

asadian

Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued condolence message after tragic fire in Nineveh

asadian

[Video] Iraq: At least 114 dead, 150 injured in deadly wedding fire

asadian

Iraq: Discovery of 350 ancient pieces in Najaf Ashraf

asadian

Iraq: Central Bank to restrict all internal transactions to dinars

asadian

Iraq-Egypt-Jordan collaborate on multiple fronts

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.